Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) PT at GBX 60.60

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 60.60 ($0.75).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MARS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 54.15 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.40. The company has a market cap of $357.59 million and a PE ratio of -19.34.

In other news, insider Bridget Lea acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,074.58). Also, insider William Rucker acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($66,453.36). In the last three months, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,000.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

