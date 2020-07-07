Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,708,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 17,323.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,508,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after buying an additional 1,499,684 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 267.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 962,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 700,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 697,942 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 188.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 623,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.