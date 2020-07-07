HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after acquiring an additional 396,011 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Crown by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

