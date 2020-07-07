GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Receives $9.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOP opened at $4.37 on Friday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $201.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $91.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

