iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.70% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

