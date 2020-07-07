Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404,824 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.84% of Banc of California worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 10,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 838,476 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,925,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,853,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 138,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 129,247 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Banc of California Inc has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $507.09 million, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

BANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 6,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,690.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

