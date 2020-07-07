HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,059 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at $14,572,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $106.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.