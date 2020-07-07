HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,568 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

SVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

SVC stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -688,000.00 and a beta of 1.98. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.