Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

