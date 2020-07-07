Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,057,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31.

