Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 14.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Unilever by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 103.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus decreased their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

