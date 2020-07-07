Courier Capital LLC Invests $268,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day moving average of $174.64. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

