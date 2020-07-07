Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,376,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 362,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,070,000 after buying an additional 123,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after buying an additional 260,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after buying an additional 131,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

