Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,854,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,553,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after buying an additional 79,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,562,000 after buying an additional 123,973 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after buying an additional 319,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after buying an additional 806,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

