Head-To-Head Survey: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MicroStrategy and Nuance Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 2.49 $34.35 million $1.22 98.16 Nuance Communications $1.82 billion 3.95 $213.81 million $0.76 33.68

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. Nuance Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MicroStrategy and Nuance Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nuance Communications 0 1 5 0 2.83

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Nuance Communications has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Nuance Communications.

Volatility & Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Nuance Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 8.90% 4.25% 2.38% Nuance Communications 9.06% 12.80% 4.65%

Summary

Nuance Communications beats MicroStrategy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

