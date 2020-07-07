Analyzing Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and China Finance Online (OTCMKTS:JRJC)

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Future Healthcare of America alerts:

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and China Finance Online’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A China Finance Online $35.52 million 0.46 -$11.26 million N/A N/A

Future Healthcare of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Finance Online.

Profitability

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and China Finance Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A China Finance Online -31.71% -50.40% -11.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Future Healthcare of America and China Finance Online, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future Healthcare of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Future Healthcare of America presently has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential downside of 39.03%. Given Future Healthcare of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Future Healthcare of America is more favorable than China Finance Online.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of China Finance Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Future Healthcare of America beats China Finance Online on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co. Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services. It provides online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an Internet-based financial platform that integrates wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; and jrj.com, a financial information Website. In addition, it provides commodities brokerage services; securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited; information services; and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its products and services to individual investors managing their own money; professional investors, such as institutional investors managing large sums of money on behalf of their clients and high net worth individuals; and other financial professionals, including investment bankers, stock analysts and financial reporters, and middle class individuals. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with CIFCO Futures Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Future Healthcare of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Healthcare of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.