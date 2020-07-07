Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDZI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

CDZI stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Cadiz has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.15.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 204.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

