Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) vs. SSE PLC/S (NYSE:SSEZY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) and SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SSE PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSE PLC/S pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Companhia Paranaense de Energia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and SSE PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 1 3 0 2.75 SSE PLC/S 1 5 2 0 2.13

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and SSE PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia 12.14% 10.14% 4.79% SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and SSE PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia $3.95 billion 0.76 $504.25 million $1.60 6.89 SSE PLC/S $8.65 billion 2.06 -$75.03 million $1.06 16.04

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSE PLC/S. Companhia Paranaense de Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia beats SSE PLC/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.