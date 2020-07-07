Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CATY. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares in the company, valued at $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

