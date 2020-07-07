Contrasting Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) & NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NortonLifeLock and Iclick Interactive Asia Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 5 6 0 2.55 Iclick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus price target of $22.90, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.29%. Given Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iclick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 125.92% 11.63% 4.03% Iclick Interactive Asia Group -7.27% -7.22% -2.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Iclick Interactive Asia Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 4.71 $3.89 billion $0.75 26.57 Iclick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 1.54 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -31.59

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Iclick Interactive Asia Group. Iclick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NortonLifeLock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Iclick Interactive Asia Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. It sells its solutions by entering into marketing campaign contracts with marketers or marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

