Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $640.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $640.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.30 million and the lowest is $637.40 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $191.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $705.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of OPCH opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

In other news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $23,152,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

