Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.36 Million

Brokerages expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report $415.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.60 million and the highest is $422.40 million. Saia posted sales of $464.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Saia from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Saia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,621,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Saia by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $50,743,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $117.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.11. Saia has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $119.29.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.