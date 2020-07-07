$115.11 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $115.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.16 million and the lowest is $93.24 million. Nextgen Healthcare reported sales of $131.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $518.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.70 million to $565.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $555.40 million, with estimates ranging from $525.87 million to $595.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $720.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

