Dr.Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.49. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. CWM LLC grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,719.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

