Greenstar Biosciences (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Greenstar Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 194,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 240,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Greenstar Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTSIF)

Greenstar Biosciences Corp., a growth-oriented technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenstar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenstar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.