GenTech (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Stock Price Up 27.3%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Shares of GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) traded up 27.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 55,566,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 31,886,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

GenTech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTEH)

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

