Sanlam (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.06, 15,862 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 48,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Sanlam from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

About Sanlam (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals primarily in South Africa. It operates through two divisions, Hospital and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.