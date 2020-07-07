WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.17, 5,131 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 16,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops and manages industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report