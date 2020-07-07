WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.17, 5,131 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 16,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops and manages industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution properties.

