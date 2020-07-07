Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Shares Down 1.7%

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF)’s stock price traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Noranda Income Fund from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.