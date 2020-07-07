Biome Grow (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Trading Up 25.1%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Biome Grow Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) were up 25.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 11,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 13,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Biome Grow (OTCMKTS:BIOIF)

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report