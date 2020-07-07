Biome Grow (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Trading Up 25.1%

Shares of Biome Grow Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) were up 25.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 11,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 13,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Biome Grow (OTCMKTS:BIOIF)

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

