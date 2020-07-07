Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Shares Up 5.1%

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17, 1,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and incomeproducing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

