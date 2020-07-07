Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading Down 1.7%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)’s share price was down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 29,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 192,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, and deposit accounts; mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts; various cards; mortgage products; Internet and mobile/SMS banking; payment services; and safety boxes.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.