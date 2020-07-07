Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Shares Up 1.9%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00, 2,611 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia/CIS, Turkey, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.