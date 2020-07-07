Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Shares Up 1.9%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00, 2,611 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77.

About Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:RBGPF)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia/CIS, Turkey, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report