Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, 2,371 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raia Drogasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,610 drugstores under the Raia, Drogasil, and Farmasil brands in 20 states of Brazil.

