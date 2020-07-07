Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Shares Up 2.3%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.00, 1,141 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCMGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newcrest Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

