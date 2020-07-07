Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Shares Up 0.9%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00, 308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDMGF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Icade alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.