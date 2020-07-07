Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Shares Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45, 328 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCGGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Amatil in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Amatil in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, and Hornsby's brands.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report