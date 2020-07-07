Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 3,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 37,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

MPVDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mountain Province Diamonds to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Mountain Province Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Mountain Province Diamonds from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

