Prospa Group (ASX:PGL) Trading Down 4.5%

Prospa Group Ltd (ASX:PGL) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.56) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.58), 113,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.88 ($0.60).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.94.

About Prospa Group (ASX:PGL)

Prospa Group Limited, a financial technology company, operates as an online lender in Australia. The company offers amortizing term loans to fund small businesses' working capital and growth initiatives, as well as business lines of credit. It serves building and trade, hospitality, professional service, and retail industries.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prospa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.