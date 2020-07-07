Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Up 8.2%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) shares shot up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37, 12,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 10,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKBEF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Skyharbour Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyharbour Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40.

Pipestone Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

