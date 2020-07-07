Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.69, 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Desjardins raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 724 properties totaling 65.6million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report