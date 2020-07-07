Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Trading Down 0.1%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.69, 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Desjardins raised Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 724 properties totaling 65.6million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.