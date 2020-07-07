Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) were down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.89 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105.89 ($1.30), approximately 4,280 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.30.

In other news, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison acquired 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.35 ($2,214.31).

