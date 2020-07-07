Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) Shares Up 7%

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, 173,858 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 715,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Predictive Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

