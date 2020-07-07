mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

mCloud Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.63, approximately 67,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 54,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report