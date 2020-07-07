APT Satellite (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Trading 5.2% Higher

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

APT Satellite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.31, 209,088 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 512% from the average session volume of 34,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

ISSDY has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of APT Satellite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APT Satellite in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of APT Satellite in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

About APT Satellite (OTCMKTS:ISSDY)

ISS A/S operates as a facility services company worldwide. It offers facility management services; and cleaning services, including daily office cleaning, industrial cleaning, and periodical cleaning, and specialized cleaning. The company's catering services comprise operating restaurants, canteens, and takeaways; coffee shops/outlets; hospitality, events, and fine dining; retail shops; and pop ups/high street brands.

