The City of London Investment Trust (LON:SAIN) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.11), approximately 137,279 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 412.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Hagman bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 401 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £119,097 ($146,562.88). Also, insider Dame Mariot Leslie bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £11,640 ($14,324.39).

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Price Down 5.5%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Noranda Income Fund Shares Down 1.7%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Biome Grow Trading Up 25.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Mapletree Commercial Trust Shares Up 5.1%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 1.7%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%
Pernod Ricard Shares Up 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report