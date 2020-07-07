The City of London Investment Trust (LON:SAIN) Trading Up 0.2%

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:SAIN) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.11), approximately 137,279 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414 ($5.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 412.36.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Hagman bought 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 401 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £119,097 ($146,562.88). Also, insider Dame Mariot Leslie bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £11,640 ($14,324.39).

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.