Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) traded down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11, 18,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 7,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $9.00 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

