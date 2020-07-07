Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,176.72 and last traded at $1,161.78, approximately 960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,134.87.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial raised Constellation Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter.

About Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.