Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 229.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of ESP stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

