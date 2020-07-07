EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of EP Energy Corporation (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 302,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 325,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas.

